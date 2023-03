Public Lands Stewards is seeking help from those willing to help in its first large cleanup of the year on Saturday, April 8. Last year, they removed more than 300,000 pounds of trash from the Deschutes National Forest. You can even download a free 'Sons of Smokey' app to tag trash you find when you're out in the woods, for the group to later remove and dispose of. Learn more or donate at https://plsbend.org/

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.