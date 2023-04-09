Climate activism is focus of upcoming COCC ‘Teach-In’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In collaboration with The Nature Conservancy, Central Oregon LandWatch, the Environmental Center and a number of other conservation- and community-focused organizations, Central Oregon Community College is bringing a climate activism education event to the region with its annual “Climate Teach-In,” from 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at the Bend campus’s Coats Campus Center.

Visit cocc.edu/committees/sustainability/climate_teach-in.aspx to register for this free event, which features three workshops, presentations from several speakers, and info booths with resources and opportunities for engagement. A livestream option is available for the speaker portion of the event, from 2-3 p.m.

The event is held in conjunction with the Worldwide Teach-In on Climate and Justice, a global learning effort launched by Bard University and now involving several hundred colleges and schools. In addition to COCC faculty presenters, participating groups and speakers include Oregon State University-Cascades’ natural resources & sustainability program, Commute Options, Energy Trust of Oregon, the city of Bend, Bend Bikes and Locavore. Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang is providing closing comments.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about climate resilience and how we can be engaged in confronting climate change right here in our community,” said Noelle Bell Copley, COCC’s sustainability coordinator. “Participants will find helpful resources and information together with inspiration and ideas that lead to steps of activism.”

In late 2022, COCC signed a “carbon commitment” pledge that initiates a series of steps to strategically reduce the college’s carbon footprint, aligning with 443 other colleges and universities around the country.

For more information, contact Noelle Bell Copley at ncopley@cocc.edu or 541-383-7779. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.