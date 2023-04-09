Fashion show honors Earth Day, benefits ‘Clothing Connection’ for COCC, OSU-Cascades

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Students and staff will take to the fashion runway in honor of Earth Day during Central Oregon Community College’s annual Clothing Connection Fashion Show, with more than 25 models walking at both 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

The event is a benefit for a free service that provides school and work clothing to students of COCC and Oregon State University-Cascades. Models will showcase donated clothing, together with a number of upcycled artistic garments made by OSU-Cascades art students.

Tickets are free, though donations are encouraged, and registration is required in advance. Visit cocc.edu/departments/student-life/clothing-connection/ to register and learn more.

“Earth Day is a natural fit to draw attention to both this important and well-utilized service and the need to recycle clothing,” said Angie Cole, co-coordinator of the Clothing Connection and associate professor of education at COCC. “We have several local resale shops lined up to have a ‘pop-up shop’ in the Wille Hall lobby to encourage attendees to consider this great way of supporting our planet and shopping with intention.” Last year’s inaugural event raised $1,200 to buy clothing fixtures and support program costs.

The Clothing Connection accepts new and gently used clothing donations, from casual to professional, in excellent, freshly washed condition. COCC started its free clothing program in 2016 as a way to help students acquire items to best dress for job interviews, class practicums and the workplace. For more information, contact clothingconnection@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.