ODOT says new rebate program will bring more EV charging stations to apartments, public parking spots

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) - People living in multifamily homes and drivers near public parking areas may soon have better access to electric vehicle charging stations, thanks to the new ODOT Community Charging Rebates Program.

The rebate will lower the cost of buying, installing, and maintaining Level 2 and Level 1 EV charging stations at multifamily homes and publicly accessible parking areas throughout Oregon.

The rebates will range from $4,250 - $5,500 per charging port or up to 75% of eligible project costs, whichever is less. Eligible businesses, public entities, Tribes, and multifamily home complexes can apply.

The rebate program will launch in mid to late June and will have four rounds of funding through at least 2024. The first round runs June - August 2023 and has $1.75 million available for eligible EV charging projects.

Seventy percent of first-round funding is reserved for projects in rural areas and disadvantaged communities, where gaps in EV charging infrastructure are largest.

“For many current and prospective EV drivers, reliable and accessible charging where they live, work and play is an important factor," said Suzanne Carlson, director of the ODOT Climate Office. "Our new rebate program will help close gaps in charging infrastructure and increase EV adoption rates.”

Charging at multifamily homes

Lack of at-home EV charging options is a persistent barrier for people living in multifamily homes. This barrier is reflected in Oregon EV registration data: nearly 80% of EVs are registered in areas where most residences are single-family homes as compared to multifamily homes.

The rebate program will help lower that barrier. It will apply to Level 2 and Level 1 charger projects at apartment, condominium, co-op, and townhouse locations that have at least five residences, and at least five parking spaces.

Level 1 charging is suited for drivers of plug-in hybrid EVs, and people who ride e-bikes, e-scooters, and other electric micromobility options.

Charging at publicly accessible parking areas

Charging on-the-go is convenient for EV drivers and can be a boon for local businesses. The rebate applies to Level 2 projects in publicly accessible parking areas like restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, coffee shops, libraries, parks, movie theaters, and more. Drivers can park and charge their EV while they go about their day; Level 2 chargers can add 25 miles of range per hour on some vehicles.

Read our ideal site host locations PDF for a longer list of eligible locations.

Charging access for all

People who live in disadvantaged communities often have a harder time charging an EV, partly due to lower private investment in EV charging infrastructure in these communities.

People living in rural areas face longer travel distances and fewer EV charging options, which dampen EV adoption rates: 32% of Oregonians live in rural areas, but only 12% of EVs are registered in rural areas.

More accessible charging options in disadvantaged and rural communities will help convince more drivers to consider an EV for their next vehicle.

Visit the rebate program website to learn how we determine which areas and communities qualify as disadvantaged or rural.

Learn more online

Sign up for a virtual information session about the rebate program led by Forth, a transportation electrification nonprofit that is helping ODOT with community outreach.

If you have a project in mind but don’t know where to start, email Forth: ODOTchargingrebates@forthmobility.org.

Read our frequently asked questions PDF to learn more about the program.

Transitioning Oregon’s cars, trucks and SUVs to electric vehicles is part of the state’s plan to reduce greenhouse emissions from transportation. The latest forecasts say the state is on track to reduce transportation emissions to 60% below 1990 levels by 2050.