Youth activists plan Earth Day ‘climate strike’ march, demonstration today in downtown Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A group of local youth advocates are coming together in downtown Bend to voice their opinions on Friday as part of a "statewide climate strike" marking Earth Day.

The event will begin at Drake Park and end with a rally at the Peace Corner (Newport and Wall Street) in downtown Bend. The group of advocates have a list of issues they're fighting for on the local, statewide and national levels.

Here is the rest of their news release:

On April 21st, a coalition of local youth climate activists, working closely with Portland Youth Climate Strike and with other local organizations including 350 Deschutes, Indivisible Sisters, and Vocal Seniority, are hosting a Climate Strike in recognition of Earth Day to acknowledge local, statewide, and national issues relating to the current and future state of our planet.

The “STATEWIDE CLIMATE STRIKE” demonstration will take place at 4:00 pm at Drake Park, before marching to the corner of Newport Avenue and Wall Street, or Peace Corner, in downtown Bend.

This strike is part of a statewide movement to acknowledge issues within our counties, state, and country, using the attention that Earth Day brings to amplify our message and demands.

The local strike in Bend is set to kick off weekly strikes every Friday, starting at 5:00 pm and taking place at the Peace Corner.

Our groups have created a list of demands which we hope the upcoming climate strike

will help to accomplish:

On a local level:

That the GTN XPress fracked gas pipeline expansion, which runs through Bend and

would release 3.47 million additional tons of greenhouse gasses per year, be stopped

immediately.

would release 3.47 million additional tons of greenhouse gasses per year, be stopped immediately. That the City of Bend adopts the “Electrify Bend” program to electrify all buildings by

2040.

2040. That the State keep its climate pledge of zero energy emissions by 2040, by divesting

from fossil fuel infrastructure like the dangerous CEI Hub, and by passing climate-action

bills this legislative session.

On a broader/national level:

from fossil fuel infrastructure like the dangerous CEI Hub, and by passing climate-action bills this legislative session. On a broader/national level: That banks divest immediately from fossil fuel investments.

That the United States keep its climate pledges by not approving disastrous new fossil

fuel investments, such as the Willow Project.

The climate strike will also call upon our elected representatives to publicly oppose the

pipeline, U.S. 5 representatives Cliff Bentz and Lori Chavez-DeRemer, state house

representatives Jason Kropf and Emerson Levy, state senator Tim Knopp, and governor Tina

Kotek.

Communications regarding interviews, details of the event, and questions can be sent to

the following youth climate activists involved with the planning of the event:

Kelsey McGee has spoken with the director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute and professor at OSU-Cascades to learn what people here on the High Desert can do to combat climate change. She's also speaking with two protest organizers to find out why they're so passionate about protecting the planet. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.