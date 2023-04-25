SOLVE volunteers rally on Earth Day to protect Oregon’s treasures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregonians joined together for the annual SOLVE Oregon Spring Cleanup, presented by Portland General Electric.

Between April 15-23, thousands of volunteers participated in a collaborative effort to clean up litter and debris, remove invasive plant species, and restore natural habitats across Oregon's beaches, neighborhoods, and natural areas.

Throughout the Oregon Spring Cleanup, more than 5,250 volunteers took part in coastal, waterway, and inland cleanups as well as habitat restoration projects from Oregon's high desert to its coastline. Over the span of 121 events, volunteers collected an estimated 81,714 pounds of litter and marine debris and removed several acres of invasive plant species.

On April 22, 113 volunteers gathered at Portland's Shemanski Park and collected nearly 1,000 pounds of litter and debris from the South Park Blocks. Volunteers used grain bags donated to SOLVE from local breweries to collect their trash, giving the bags new life and keeping them out of the landfill.

"SOLVE has been making strides in our sustainability efforts," says Kris Carico, CEO of SOLVE. "We've invested in our programs by purchasing more reusable equipment and leaning on community partners for grain bag donations. We've encouraged volunteers to bring their own reusable bags or buckets and work gloves to the Oregon Spring Cleanup. Our goal is to create a cleaner and healthier Oregon, with sustainability centered in the process."

Throughout the year, SOLVE supports partner organizations and community members who want to step up and lead their own volunteer projects. By partnering with local organizations, SOLVE facilitates real, on-the-ground change in many Oregon communities. But there's still work to be done, and there are plenty of upcoming opportunities to get involved. To learn more and join the effort to protect our planet, visit solveoregon.org.

Along with Portland General Electric, other event sponsors include Rogue Ales & Spirits, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, KOIN, Bamboo Sushi, Fred Meyer, K103, The Standard, Clean Water Services, OnPoint Community Credit Union, AAA Oregon/Idaho, Holman, CareOregon, Schnitzer Steel and Pepsi.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a statewide nonprofit organization that brings Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model of volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information. You can follow SOLVE on Instagram and Twitter at @SOLVEinOregon and Facebook at @SOLVEOregon.