Pacific Power, Energy Trust of Oregon to host free energy efficiency workshops in C. Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Pacific Power customers in Central Oregon will have an opportunity to learn about ways to save more energy at home and enjoy a complimentary meal during a series of free workshops this month. Hosted by Pacific Power, in collaboration with Energy Trust of Oregon, four workshops will be held May 23-25 in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, with Spanish interpretation offered on-site.

“This is a chance to learn from experts and help tackle your to-do list when it comes to saving energy and improving comfort at home," said Cory Scott, vice president of customer and community solutions for Pacific Power. “We look forward to this opportunity to connect with our customers and discover ways we can all help make a difference in supporting a healthy environment and healthy communities.”

The workshops will cover ways to evaluate household energy use with ideas for improving savings and comfort through insulation and weatherization, heating and cooling, water heating, appliances and lighting. They will also provide opportunities to learn about the latest cash-back incentives for new appliances, lighting and other energy-efficient products from Energy Trust of Oregon, along with clean energy programs and electric vehicle charging rebates from Pacific Power.

Pacific Power customers can make a reservation at PacificPower.net/events for the following workshops. Spanish interpretation will be provided onsite.

Bend: May 23, 12-2 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m., Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N Highway 97

Redmond: May 24, 12-2 p.m., Eagle Crest Resort, 1522 Cline Falls Rd.

Prineville: May 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Meadow Lakes Golf Course, 300 SW Meadow Lakes Dr.

Madras: May 25, 12-2 p.m., Erickson Aircraft Collection, 2408 NW Berg Dr.

