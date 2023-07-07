The Environmental Center seeks nominations for 2023 Sustainability Awards

On Thursday, November 2nd, The Environmental Center will present its eighth Sustainability Awards, honoring those who are leading the way to a sustainable future in Central Oregon. Individuals, businesses, organizations, and other community-led projects and programs in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties are all welcome to apply.

Nominations are also welcome before August 28th, 2023.

Complete an application or nomination form and learn more about the awards at: www.envirocenter.org/sustainabilityawards.

All completed applications are due by September 5th, 2023.

The Environmental Center hosts the Sustainability Awards to highlight the determined and persistent change makers in our local communities who are essential to achieving a sustainable future.

“We’re changing things up a little this year for the awards,” says Amelia Corbari, Communications Manager at The Environmental Center. “It’s going to be a little more casual, more of a celebration, which is why we selected the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond as the venue. We’re excited to feature local youth voices through a new film project, and have some other ideas to make this event fresh and full of hope for the future.”

The Environmental Center still seeks sponsors for the Sustainability Awards. Is your business passionate about recognizing the hard work being done by our community to embed sustainability into daily life? We offer various sponsorship levels to fit your needs! Please reach out to Al Kolenda, Development Manager: (al@envirocenter.org / 541-508-5556) if you are interested in making this event possible.

The 2021 event had both virtual and in-person components due to the pandemic. The 2021 award winners were Well Rooted Farms, Kôr Community Land Trust (now Rooted Homes), and Bend Bikes. This year, The Environmental Center aims to have a wide and diverse pool of applicants that represent the myriad ways sustainability is being put into practice here in Central Oregon. Stay tuned for another announcement calling for volunteers to be on the award selection committee.

# # # END # # #

About The Environmental Center

The Environmental Center’s mission is to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. We translate sustainability into practical, local action in order to create a healthy future for people and the planet. We focus on building community, educating kids, revolutionizing energy, rethinking waste, and advocating for policy change. Learn more at www.envirocenter.org.