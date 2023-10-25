Fires from exploding lithium batteries a growing issue at Knott Landfill; Bend Fire offers tips for safe disposal

(Update: Adding video, comments from solid waste, fire officials)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fires caused by exploding lithium batteries have been on the rise this year at Deschutes County's Knott Landfill, prompting concern about their safe disposal. In the last three months, about 20 fires have been sparked by the batteries at the southeast Bend landfill.

"Last year, we weren't counting, but we started to see over the last two years a noticeable increase, really since the pandemic," county Solid Waste Director Tim Brownell said Wednesday. "In the past, we might have one every several months, but now it's getting to a point that we're seeing several a week."

A fire usually ignites when a piece of heavy equipment like a compactor runs over a lithium battery. The batteries are in items like e-cigarettes, singing birthday cards and power drills, as well as old cellphones and tablets.

Brownell said, "We're not sure why we're seeing so many lithium batteries in the waste stream now. But they come in so many different forms that we think people aren't aware that they actually are posing a risk."

Bend Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki pointed out the batteries can also pose a risk at home.

"If your battery is damaged at all, got wet at all, make sure you put it into a safe place, which is going to be outside (on) non-combustible ground," he said. "So if it does catch fire, it doesn't have any way of spreading to anything. Don't put it in your garage, or put it in closets or in the sink."

The recycling center at Knott Landfill accepts batteries of all types along with tools, toys, small appliances and electronic waste, including those with rechargeable batteries.

Materials like paints, thinners, and solvents should be taken to the household hazardous waste facility, also at the landfill.

Derlacki said, "They can also check out most hardware stores and electronics stores will have recycling bins for those lithium batteries as well. And they'll get them to a place for that to be recycled. Then they can reuse that metal, make a new battery and get it using the next piece of equipment."

The Knot Landfill's recycling area is open seven days a week.