Deschutes River Conservancy’s ‘Raise the Deschutes’ seminar series returns for 2nd year, expands across C.O.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes River Conservancy is excited to announce the return of the 'Raise the Deschutes' seminar series for its second season, starting this month. This season promises to be even more expansive, reaching communities throughout Central Oregon, all made possible in part by a generous grant from the Roundhouse Foundation.

The upcoming season will kick off with a thought-provoking seminar titled "Is the Drought Over? Comparing the Deschutes and Crooked Rivers," at Worthy Brewing in Bend.

Following this, Central Oregonians in Prineville, Sisters, Madras, and Sunriver can anticipate engaging seminars touching upon a range of water conservation and sustainability topics. To ensure greater accessibility for all interested attendees, the seminar series will be available both in-person and via streaming platforms again this year.

DRC Executive Director Kate Fitzpatrick expressed her enthusiasm, "This new season symbolizes our commitment to spreading awareness about water conservation and the significant role of the Deschutes River in our community. We're grateful for the Roundhouse Foundation's grant, allowing us to broaden our reach and impact."

The Roundhouse Foundation's financial support is a testament to their dedication to community enrichment and environmental stewardship. This collaborative effort not only boosts the 'Raise the Deschutes' seminar series but also echoes both organizations' shared vision for a sustainable and informed Central Oregon.

"At The Roundhouse Foundation, we believe in the power of community,” shared Executive Director and Trustee Erin Borla. “Supporting efforts like the 'Raise the Deschutes' seminar series represents an opportunity to collaborate and share information about water resources throughout our region. This work can inspire Central Oregonians to get to know their neighbors to better understand the unique challenges around this resource."

Residents across Central Oregon are encouraged to participate in these sessions, which will delve deep into water management practices, local hydrology, river ecology, and concrete steps our communities can take for water conservation. The seminar series promises insights from expert guest speakers in the water conservation and sustainability field.

To register for the next ‘Raise the Deschutes’ seminar on December 13th or for more details on the seminar series, future dates, and locations, please visit the Deschutes River Conservancy's website at www.deschutesriver.org.

About the Roundhouse Foundation:

The Roundhouse Foundation is a private family foundation based in Sisters, Oregon that supports creative solutions to the unique challenges associated with rural culture and the landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. For more information, call 541-904-0700 or visit their website at www.RoundhouseFoundation.org.

About the Deschutes River Conservancy:

The Deschutes River Conservancy is a Bend, Oregon based entity with the vision to restore streamflow and enhance water quality in the Deschutes Basin. They collaborate extensively with varied partners, championing solutions beneficial for the river and its dependents.