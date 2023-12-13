City of Bend study proposes 10 ‘Climate Friendly Areas’ where new mixed-use districts could arise

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new study done by the City of Bend shows what areas of town could be mixed-use districts where people can live and work without requiring a car.

This concept is called a Climate Friendly Area, also known as a CFA. Climate Friendly Areas are part of the Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities set of rules required by the state. They are intended to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles by designating walkable, connected areas that provide a mix of businesses, housing and amenities such as parks and schools.

There are 10 candidate areas that could become CFAs, spread throughout Bend. Read the full report here.

The process of designating CFAs is supportive of many Bend City Council goals, policies and plans related to climate, equity, housing and transportation, the city said Wednesday.

The CFA Study is available for review now and will be submitted to the State of Oregon by Dec. 31. Next, the Bend City Council will decide on the candidates for designation, based on the analysis presented in the study, the required amount of land for Bend’s CFAs, and community input. Community engagement will continue throughout this process.

The city says Bend's CFAs will be designated by 2025 at the earliest.

Staff from the city's Growth Management department will present the work at a City Council work session on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.