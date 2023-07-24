Skip to Content
Farewell Bob Shaw, Pt. 1: Studio visit paved way for retiring KTVZ meteorologist’s stellar career

We begin our week-long send-off tribute to retiring NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist Bob Shaw by starting at the very beginning: how Bob landed a job doing the weather at KTVZ -- something that was totally new to him, but for which he proved to be a natural fit. Join us each day this week for another "sparkling" report!

Also, if you have any special photos with Bob through the years to share, or wish to see the many shared with us in recent days, visit this special page under the Contest tab: https://ktvz.com/play/2023/06/08/goodbye-bob-shaw/

