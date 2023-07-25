Skip to Content
Farewell Bob Shaw

Farewell Bob Shaw, Pt. 2: Just where did that ‘sparkling’ saying come from, anyway?

By
New
Published 9:31 AM

In Part 2 of our week-long tribute to retiring NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist Bob Shaw, we learn about the interesting origins of what has become one of the most memorable catchphrases in local broadcast history: "Have a sparkling day!"

Also, if you have any special photos with Bob through the years to share, or wish to see the many shared with us in recent days, visit this special page, under the Contest tab: https://ktvz.com/play/2023/06/08/goodbye-bob-shaw/

Article Topic Follows: Farewell Bob Shaw

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content