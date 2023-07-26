Skip to Content
Farewell Bob Shaw

Farewell Bob Shaw, Pt. 3: Familiar faces from KTVZ’s past offer Bob thanks and best wishes

In the third part of our week-long series saluting retiring NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist Bob Shaw, we see and hear from some familiar KTVZ weather 'alumni' over the years, thanking him for his guidance and friendship and wishing Bob the very best.

Also, if you have any special photos with Bob through the years to share, or wish to see the many shared with us in recent days, visit this special page, under the Contest tab: https://ktvz.com/play/2023/06/08/goodbye-bob-shaw/

