Farewell Bob Shaw

Farewell Bob Shaw, Pt. 4: Viewers share their photos, fond memories and best wishes

In Part 4 of our week-long salute to retiring NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist Bob Shaw, our wonderful KTVZ viewers share their photos, fond memories and "sparkling" best wishes. As one put it, "Your smile was a great way to start the day!"

Also, if you have any special photos with Bob through the years to share, or wish to see the many shared with us in recent days, visit this special page, under the Contest tab: https://ktvz.com/play/2023/06/08/goodbye-bob-shaw/

