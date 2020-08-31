Crews bring Green Ridge Fire to 75% containment

Fire Alert

(Update: Frog Fire update)

Of concern: Private drone was flying over fire area

CAMP SHERMAN, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The more than 2-week-old Green Ridge Fire burning northeast of Camp Sherman is now 75% contained, officials said Monday.

But a private drone seen flying over the fire area Sunday prompted a reminder: That's illegal, and can ground firefighting planes.

Here's the full update:

Size as of IR flight: 4,338

Containment: 75 %

Start Date/Time: August 16, 2020

5:05 p.m.

Location: Camp Sherman, OR

Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 600

Assigned Resources:

Hand Crews: 21

Engines: 20

Dozers: 3

Water Tenders: 10

Other Heavy

Equipment: 0

Assigned Aircraft: 4

Structure Task Forces: 0

Injuries: 1 (bee sting)

Structures

Threatened: 0

Structures

Damaged: 0

Structures

Destroyed: 0

Evacuations: None

Camp Sherman, Ore. – With the Green Ridge Fire showing little sign of activity, Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team is preparing to hand the fire back to local resources. Incident Commander Link Smith and his team will transfer the fire to a Type 4 organization Wednesday, September 2. The 4,338-acre fire is now 75 percent contained.

Of concern to firefighter safety, crews observed a private drone flying over the fire area yesterday afternoon.

While fire activity has diminished, aircraft is still being used to support ground operations. Even a tiny drone can cause a serious or fatal accident if it collides with firefighting aircraft.

In most situations, if drones are spotted near a wildfire, firefighting aircraft must land due to safety concerns.

Per the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations, 43 CFR 9212.1(f), it is illegal to resist or interfere with the efforts of firefighter(s) to extinguish a fire.Doing so can result in a significant fine and/or a mandatory court appearance. So, be smart and just don't fly your drone anywhere near a wildfire. No amount of video or photos are worth the consequences.

Fire crews will be blessed with favorable weather for today’s mop-up operations. Low clouds with a possibility of sprinkles will hover over the fire area this morning. Clouds will slowly dissipate this afternoon with temperatures in the high 70’s.

The Deschutes National Forest Area Closure remains in place while FS Road 14 and associated campgrounds remain open. Visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7012/ for additional fire and Forest Area Closures information.

Frog Fire Update:

Fast Facts:

Acreage: 4,020

Containment: 90%

Cause: Lightning

Prineville, Oregon – The Frog Fire was started by lightning on the afternoon of Sunday, August 16. Firefighters responded to the incident immediately, building containment lines in steep, rugged terrain.

Crews worked the blaze for several days before a Type 2 Incident Management Team was brought in to add capacity to firefighting efforts. The fire is now 90% contained and crews will work this week to achieve full containment.

While the fire perimeter is cold to the touch, the interior fire area still has pockets of heat. This fire will likely smoke and smolder until winter snow and cold temperatures completely extinguish it. Please do not report this fire to dispatch or emergency services. Firefighters will continually monitor it until it is declared “controlled” or dead out.

An area closure is put in place for all U.S. Forest Service managed lands west of Forest Road 16 in the Maury Mountains. This closure is being implemented for the safety of the public and firefighters working in the area. To view the closure order and map, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/ochoco/alerts-notices.

For more information on fires in Central Oregon, visit: www.centraloregonfire.org or keep up on Twitter at twitter.com/CentralORFire.