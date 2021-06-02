I-84 reopens temporarily west of The Dalles after wildfire prompts evacuations

Fire Alert

(Update on road closure, detour)

THE DALLES, Ore. (KTVZ) – A wildfire west of The Dalles in the Columbia River Gorge and downed power lines Wednesday afternoon closed Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 30 in both directions and prompted Level 3 immediate evacuation notices, authorities said.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued the Level 3 evacuation for the Pinewood Manor Mobile Home Park, Discovery Center and golf course in the area around 2:30 p.m., urging people in the area to evacuate toward Rowena, to the west.

ODOT said I-84 was closed in the area of milepost 81 due to the fire and smoke hampering visibility. Two minor crashes were reported in the area, along with downed power lines complicating firefighting efforts. Follow traffic updates at our ODOT TripCheck page.

ODOT said just before 4 p.m. that a 17-mile stretch of the freeway was closed, from milepost 64 to 87, with eastbound traffic being rerouted by Oregon Highway 35 to U.S. Highway 197 and north back to I-84 (reverse for westbound traffic).

Before 4:30 p.m., ODOT said it had reopened I-84 after downed power lines were pulled from the roadway, but the agency said it would be closed again later in the evening to restore power.