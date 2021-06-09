Deschutes National Forest’s last prescribed burn of spring Wednesday NE of La Pine

Fire Alert

Also a firefighting training burn

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fuel specialists with the Deschutes National Forest will conduct a prescribed burn northeast of La Pine Wednesday, to allow for firefighter training. This will be the final prescribed burn of the season on the forest, officials said.

Crews will underburn approximately 20-50 acres along Forest Service Road (FSR) 21, northeast of La Pine and east of U.S. Highway 97. The primary objective is to provide training to incoming firefighters within a controlled environment, but the burn will also help meet ecosystem objectives. Ignitions are expected to be completed in one day and are planned to begin at 10 a.m.

The burn is being done with the assistance of the Oregon Department of Forestry Smoke Management and Oregon Department of Transportation . Smoke and residual burning may be visible for up to a week post-ignition, but smoke impacts are expected to be minimal to nearby communities.

The public can find an interactive map of prescribed burns, as well as air quality information at this link: https://www.centraloregonfire.org/wildfire-smoke-air-quality-maps-2/ If the public wants to sign up for text alerts about prescribed fires and wildfires, they should text COFIRE to 888-777.

The public is encouraged to close their windows at night and if smoke is on the roadway, turn on headlights and slow down while traveling through smoky areas.

The public’s health is important to the Forest Service, the agency said. While significant preventive measures are taken, many factors influence a person’s susceptibility to smoke, including severity and duration of smoke exposure and a person’s health. If individuals feel impacted by smoke, they should avoid outdoor physical exertion and remain indoors. If people experience serious health impacts from the smoke, they should contact their doctor.

For more information about smoke and health, visit the Oregon Health Authority recommendations through this link: http://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/Preparedness/Prepare/Pages/PrepareForWildfire.aspx#health