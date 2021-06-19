New wildfires burn 800 acres on Warm Springs Reservation, prompt Klamath County evacuations

Fire Alert

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A day-old, wind-fanned wildfire on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation southeast of Mount Hood grew to an estimated 800 acres Saturday, while a new blaze in Klamath County threatened homes and prompted evacuations and warnings north of the town of Bonanza.

The S-503 Fire was reported around 6 p.m. Friday on the north end of the reservation, about three miles east of Highway 26, two miles north of Quartz Butte and 10 miles north of Simnasho, Warm Springs Fire & Safety said in a Saturday morning update.

The blaze was estimated at about 250 acres as of 7 a.m. Saturday, but the day’s hot and windy weather prompted its growth to an estimated 800 acres by late afternoon, according to the state’s interactive wildfires dashboard.

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office issued Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notices Saturday afternoon to areas west of Kelly Springs Road, including homes along Highway 26. Other areas that remained under Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation notices along Highway 216 near Dead Man's Curve over to Reservation Road.

The cause of the fire was undetermined, officials said.

A live webcam at Mount Hood Meadows (third on the page) showed the tall, wide smoke plume from the S-503 Fire. A layer of smoke was visible to the north from the Bend area on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Klamath County, the Cutoff Fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and was burning on private and BLM-protected land about six miles north of Bonanza. It was estimated at about 100 acres by late Saturday afternoon and was rapidly spreading to the east, toward the Wren subdivision. The cause of the fire also was under investigation.

About 120 structures were threatened by the fire, according to the Fremont-Winema National Forest and South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership.

As of early Saturday evening, Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation orders had been issued by Klamath County Emergency Management for areas east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road north to Grizzly Lane, west to Hummingbird Drive and south to Keno Springs Road.

Level 2 (Get Set) alerts were issued for other areas east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Roads, north to Keno Springs Road, west of Forest Service Road 3812 and south three miles. Level 1 (Get Ready) alerts were for areas north to Highway 140 and Kingfisher Drive, west of Hummingbird Drive and south to Grizzly Lane.

A structural protection task force was ordered from Klamath County. The American Red Cross and Klamath County emergency officials were setting up an evacuation point at Bonanza High School.