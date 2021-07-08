Bootleg Fire races across nearly 17,000 acres; Jack Fire keeps Hwy. 138 closed

Fire Alert

Spreads from Chiloquin to Bly Ranger District amid extreme conditions; Jack Fire burns along highway

SPRAGUE RIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bootleg Fire had exploded to to nearly 17,000 acres by Thursday morning on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, about 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River.

The fire is burning on the Chiloquin and Bly Ranger Districts. Northwest Incident Management Team 10 took command of the fire at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Here's Thursday's update from the new incident management :

SIZE: 16,814 acres

CONTAINMENT: 1%

PERSONNEL: 297

CAUSE: Under Investigation

RESOURCES:

Hand Crews 8

Engines 17

Dozers 7

Water Tenders 7

AIRCRAFT:

Helicopters 2

Fixed Wing 8

Officials said temperatures Thursday will be 85-90 degrees with winds 6-10 mph, gusting to 20-35 mph in the afternoon. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the afternoon and evening for strong, gusty winds with low relative humidity.

Yesterday’s operations:

Fire behavior was extreme throughout yesterday and last night. Firefighters worked on strengthening roads and identifying anchor points. The fire crossed the Sycan River yesterday and is in the West Spodue project area on the Bly Ranger District. The area has undergone recent fuel reduction and prescribed burning, which are expected to help firefighters.

Today’s operations:

Fire behavior is expected to continue to be extreme today, especially with predicted weather conditions and the Red Flag Warning over the area this afternoon and evening. Firefighters will continue to look for opportunities for fireline construction and to safely engage with the fire. The Klamath County Structural Taskforce is expected to continue protection measures for private properties in the area. The Office of Oregon State Fire Marshal’s (OSFM) Green Incident Management Team has been mobilized. OSFM has responded with personnel to manage three structural task forces from Yamhill, Marion and Polk Counties. The task forces will be focusing on structural triage and preparation by creating defensible space around structures.

Evacuations:

At the recommendation of the Bootleg Incident Commander, following are the current evacuation levels issued by Klamath County Emergency Management:

Level 2 (Get Set)

Two properties located northeast of the fire.

Level 1 (Get Ready)

Sycan Estates area north of the town of Beatty

Residents north of Drew Road between Sprague River Road near the town of Sprague River and Godawa Springs Road north of the town of Beatty.

Closures:

The Fremont-Winema National Forest issued emergency fire closure order 06-02-21-03 for the area between Forest Road 4542 on the western edge, along Forest Roads 45 and 46 on the northern edge to Forest Road 27 on the eastern side. Then to the junction with Forest Road 3462, heading west to the junction with Forest Road 3445, then south to the Forest Boundary, following the Boundary west to Forest Road 44 and then north to the junction with Forest Road 4542. Forest Road 44 is also closed between the Sprague River Road and Forest Road 4542.

Safety Message:

Watch for increased fire equipment traffic on area roads and highways, particularly in the Chiloquin area – use cation and drive defensively!

Meanwhile, ODOT reports Oregon Highway 138 East between Steamboat and Lemolo Lake junction will remain closed at least into this weekend due to wildfire next to the roadway.

A 14-mile stretch of North Umpqua Highway is closed between Steamboat Creek Road and Slide Creek (mileposts 41-55) due to the Jack Fire. It began Monday afternoon. The cause is still under investigation.

The fire is burning along the steep highway corridor, destroying guardrail and signs, and causing rocks and flaming debris to fall onto the roadway.

“We’re working with our partners in public and firefighter safety on when to reopen the highway to traffic. But now is not the time,” said Interim ODOT District Manager Jeremiah Griffin.

ODOT has set up a checkpoint at Lemolo Lake junction for westbound traffic. The checkpoint allows local and recreation traffic access to the nearby area, including Lemolo Lake.

Latest fire information available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7605/