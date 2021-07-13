New wildfire off Darlene Way in La Pine quickly grows to 40 acres, evacuations underway

Fire Alert

(Update: New acreage figure; evacuations underway)

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon on the southeast corner of La Pine, quickly growing to 40 acres as crews rushed to stop it and evacuations of nearby homes began, officials said.

The fire, labeled the Darlene Fire, was reported around 1:30 p.m. on BLM land off Darlene Way, fire information officer Jean Nelson-Dean said. By 2:30 p.m., it was estimated at 10 acres -- and to 40 acres by 3 p.m.

"Right now, it's growing rapidly, but we do have a lot of initial attack resources responding, and an air tanker," Nelson-Dean added, later confirming that evacuations were underway in the area.

Area residents saw yet another tall, dark smoke plume emerge, the latest in a string of wildfires in the area amid hot, dry conditions.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office reported the fire was in the area between Finley Butte Road and state Highway 31, and asked people to "please avoid the area."

We'll have more details as they become available.