New wildfire breaks out SE of Bend, quickly grows to 40 acres

Fire Alert

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new wildfire broke out Sunday evening about a dozen miles southeast of Bend and quickly grew to about 40 acres, putting up a smoke plume visible for miles and prompting a major firefighter call-out to tackle it.

It also sparked many calls to dispatchers and officials from worried residents amid continued heat, tinder-dry conditions and major wildfires battled around the state.

Incident 610 was reported shortly after 5 p.m., burning about a mile southeast of Boyd Cave near the Swamp Wells Trailhead, fire information spokeswoman Jean Nelson-Dean said. It had grown to about 40 acres about 90 minutes later.

Two large air tankers, a helicopter, an initial air attack plane, hand crews and bulldozers were sent to the scene, Nelson-Dean said, adding that the new fire “has the potential to grow rapidly.”

A Type 3 management team was activated to oversee the fight, and Nelson-Dean said in a tweet that people should “be aware that there will be significant fire traffic in the area.”

No structures are in the immediate vicinity, which is a very popular recreation area, she added

