Monty, Bean Creek fires still active; wind, demand for crews challenge firefighting effort

(Update: Adding video, update, comments from spokeswoman; new 75-acre fire near Hole in the Ground)

To the south, two new fires on Bly Mountain in Klamath County trigger evacuations

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – Another round of thunderstorms late Thursday brought lightning, rain, a brief cool down -- and new wildfires to Central Oregon and other parts of the state, two east of Monty Campground in Jefferson County that prompted a brief campground closure, pre-evacuation notice and work through the night and Friday to contain it.

Firefighters on Friday continued efforts to contain the Monty and Bean Creek fires on the Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest. The Monty Fire was estimated Friday morning at 7-8 acres and Bean Creek at 35 acres.

The Monty Fire was staffed Friday with a Type 3 incident commander, three engine crews, a bulldozer and a water tender.

Fire behavior was moderate overnight, officials said in Friday's update, but firefighters will be looking for opportunities to construct containment line Friday, with the assistance of a helicopter cooling hot spots.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has continued a Level 1 evacuation notice (Get Ready) for houses on Montgomery Shores on the Metolius Arm of Lake Billy Chinook. The public is asked to stay out of the area with fire traffic and local residents only past Perry South Campground.

The Bean Creek Fire about a mile west of the Monty Fire, was staffed with two engines and a bulldozer, but access in the area remains a challenge due to the steep, rugged terrain.

Kassidy Kern, public information officer with the Central Oregon Fire Management Service, said 20-25 mph winds on Friday made the fires difficult to slow down.

"This is not the scenario that we wanted, with the weather conditions today,” Kern said.

Still, by Friday evening, bulldozers had built fire line around 60% of the Bean Creek Fire, working off the lines of retardant dropped by air tankers earlier in the day.

Thursday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office initially issued a Level 3 evacuation at Monty Campground, on the lower Metolius River above Lake Billy Chinook. That was soon dropped to a Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notice for the area.

Rappellers were working the Monty Fire and smokejumpers on the Bean Creek Fire late Thursdsay, with a hotshot crew expected to arrive early Friday morning. Shortly after the fire was first reported, firefighting efforts on the ground were supported by a heavy helicopter.

Crews Friday also were responding to several new starts from Thursday's lightning. Large air tankers were supporting crews and engines on the Hole in the Ground Fire (Incident 778) on the southern end of the Deschutes National Forest. The fire was estimated Friday afternoon at 75 acres, growing to the southeast onto BLM-managed lands.

"We are going to do everything that we can to put this fire out and get aggressive with it,” Kern said. “We also need to make sure that we moderate expectations that it's going to happen immediately, because we have those persistent drought conditions and we have those hot and dry conditions -- and we really don't have the resources that we would have had a month ago."

The smoke could affect motorists on state Highway 31, so motorists were advised to be careful.

Kern said with all the other fires in the Northwest, they don' have the resources they need to put all of these fires out quickly.

"We're going to be a little bit further down on the priority list.” Kern said. “That doesn't mean that we're not on the list, but we're going to focus those resources where they can do the most good and make sure we're protecting life, and then property."

She said residents in the Madras, Culver and Lake Billy Chinook area should be aware they are out and actively fighting the fires.

“We got a lot of calls yesterday reporting this -- and that's the Central Oregon public doing what they should be doing, making sure we are aware of these,” Kern said. “Whenever we can, we want to keep these fires small."

While Kern applauded those who have reached out, she says the best way to help is to follow all the fire safety rules currently in place.

"And help the firefighters by not creating one more human spark,” Kern said. We have enough that is on our plate from lightning caused starts that we have got to focus on eliminating human-caused starts."

For up-to-date information on Central Oregon fires, visit www.centraloregonfire.org or www.twitter.com/CentralORFire.

Meanwhile, two new fires on Bly Mountain in Klamath County were growing fast, pushing heavy smoke into Paisley and prompting evacuations.

Here's the news release issued Thursday night by the South-Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership:

New Fires Burning on Bly Mountain



BONANZA, Ore. – Two wildfires were reported this afternoon on Oregon Department of Forestry-protected lands on Bly Mountain.

The Yainax Fire was reported at 1:15 p.m. and is estimated to be 75 acres. There has been active fire behavior and it is moving toward National Forest System lands.

The Walrus Fire was reported at 4 p.m. and is estimated to be 85 acres. There is active fire behavior and it is highly visible from Oregon State Highway 140.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

Numerous resources were offered by the Bootleg Fire, including engines, handcrews, dozers and helicopters. Smoke from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon affected visibility this afternoon and air resources were unable to operate. As conditions allowed, there was a helicopter assigned to each incident for water drops. Air tankers were able to engage later this evening as smoke cleared.

The public is asked to use caution in the area due to increased fire traffic, especially on Highway 140.

Both fires are burning in populated areas. At the recommendation of the Incident Commanders, Klamath County Emergency Management has issued the following evacuation levels for each incident:

Walrus Fire

Level 3 Evacuation Notice (GO NOW – Residents should leave IMMEDIATELY.)

All residents on Meadow Lark Drive, Porpoise Lane and Seal Lane in the Bly Mountain area.

Level 2 (GET SET – Residents are urged to be prepared to leave IMMEDIATELY if necessary.)

All residents on Thunderbear Road, Round Prairie Court, Godfinch Drive, Chicken Hawk Drive and Sparrow Hawk Drive in the Bly Mountain area.

Level 1 (GET READY – Residents should make preparations for potential evacuation.)

All residents between Night Owl Drive and Highway 140 in the Bly Mountain area.

Yainax Fire

Level 2 (GET SET – Residents are urged to be prepared to leave IMMEDIATELY if necessary.)

All residents east of Kingfisher Drive and east of Hummingbird Drive south to Sandpiper Drive in the Bly Mountain area.

The American Red Cross and Klamath County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) are establishing a temporary evacuation point at the Bonanza School, located at 31601 Mission St. in Bonanza. Heavy smoke was seen in Paisley, according to KOBI.

For the latest evacuation information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KlamathCountyGov. To sign up for Klamath County alerts, visit http://alerts.klamathcounty.org.

The area is still under “Extreme” fire danger, even with slightly cooler temperatures and some precipitation with recent storms. Fuels remain unseasonably dry and a single spark can rapidly grow to several hundred acres in a short amount of time. Area residents and visitors are asked to use caution with anything that can throw a spark and to report suspected wildfires to 911 as soon as possible.

Also in Klamath County, extreme fire danger prompted closure of the Gilchrist and Sun Pass state forests to public entry and use until further notice, effective Friday, covering 98,000 acres of land managed by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The Oregon dashboard on KTVZ’s Fire Alert page showed nearly 150 active fires Thursday evening.

Among the largest: The Black Butte Fire on the Malheur National Forest was estimated at about 5,700 acres. The 15-fire Skyline Ridge Complex in southern Douglas County included the 1,100-acre Poole Creek Fire. The Middle Fork Complex nine miles north of Oakridge has burned more than 2,800 acres and is 10% contained

And the biggest of them all, the 413,765-acre Bootleg Fire, reported a month ago Friday, is at 87% containment.