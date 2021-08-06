Wildfire prompts emergency closure of Mount Washington Wilderness Area, PCT

Fire Alert

Also closed: Santiam Recreation Area, section of Pacific Crest Trail between Santiam and McKenzie Pass

McKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Officials have issued an emergency area closure for the Washington Ponds Fire on the Willamette National Forest, including the entire Mt. Washington Wilderness and Santiam Recreation Area. The lightning-sparked 26-acre Washington Ponds Fire is burning about two miles south of Big Lake and is 0% contained.

"All roads, trails, developed recreation sites, dispersed camping, and entering of National Forest System Lands within the closure area are prohibited for the protection of public health and safety," Friday's announcement said.

The following roads and recreations sites are closed to the public:

Roads : Forest Road 2690, Forest Road 2676.

: Forest Road 2690, Forest Road 2676. Campgrounds : Big Lake Campground, Big Lake West Campground.

: Big Lake Campground, Big Lake West Campground. Trails and Trailheads : Pacific Crest Trail (#2000) Santiam Pass, McKenzie Pass and Big Lake Trailheads, Patjens Lakes Trailhead (#3395), Pocket Way Trail (#3522), Deer Butte Trail (#3508), Hand Lake Trailhead (#3513), Robinson Lake Trailhead (#4345), Scott Trailhead (#4339), Benson Lake Trail (#3502), Tenas Trailhead (#4340)

: Pacific Crest Trail (#2000) Santiam Pass, McKenzie Pass and Big Lake Trailheads, Patjens Lakes Trailhead (#3395), Pocket Way Trail (#3522), Deer Butte Trail (#3508), Hand Lake Trailhead (#3513), Robinson Lake Trailhead (#4345), Scott Trailhead (#4339), Benson Lake Trail (#3502), Tenas Trailhead (#4340) Other Recreation Sites: Santiam Recreation Area, Mt. Washington Wilderness.

This emergency closure includes a section of the Pacific Crest Trail between the Santiam Pass and McKenzie Pass Trailheads. Hikers of the Pacific Crest Trail should avoid the area and make plans to reroute.

About 50 firefighters and three helicopters are supporting the firefighting efforts. Additionally, firefighters are addressing other spot fires and lightning strikes in the area caused by this week's lightning storms. A Type 3 team has been ordered for the Washington Ponds Fire and the public can expect more information in the next few days.

Campfires are still prohibited on the entire Willamette National Forest due to very high fire danger and ongoing active fires. Portable cooking stoves and lanterns using liquefied or bottled fuel (like propane) are still allowed, as they can be instantly switched off.

For more information on fire restrictions or to find a detailed map and the full text of the closure order, including a complete list of recreation sites within the Middle Fork Complex Fire closure area, please visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/willamette/alerts-notices. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for updates @WillametteNF.