More progress reported on 6,025-acre Patton Meadow Fire west of Lakeview

Fire Alert

LAKEVIEW, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crews made good progress overnight addressing critical areas on the Patton Meadow Fire, which has grown to more than 6,000 acres about 10 miles west of Lakeview, officials said Monday.

Patton Meadow Road continues to be a strategic focus, with crews fortifying the road with dozer and handlines and the support of three engine crews to prevent the fire from spreading to the west into the Fish Creek drainage.

Some growth on the south side of the fire across Hwy 140 was controlled and dozer lines continue to hold the fire from spreading further south. On the east side of the fire, crews continued conducting small burnouts to eliminate fuels between containment lines and the fire’s interior.

Crews continued to focus Monday on the southwest corner of the fire and reinforce containment efforts north up Patton Meadow Road. Winds are predicted to increase to 18-23mph out of the west and southwest, which could push the fire to the north and east.

The north end of the fire is in steep and rocky terrain, making direct attack difficult. Contingency lines are being strengthened further north near Cottonwood Road in preparation for fire growth, while crews are working to identify areas where a more direct line can be constructed.

Five Office of State Fire Marshal structural protection task forces were out Monday, supporting the efforts to hold the line at Patton Meadow Road. Task forces also will continue to monitor the structures around Highway 140 and the 383 road. Task forces have been assisting wildland crews by filling porta-tanks that are used for firefighting operations.

The Willow Valley Fire, 16 miles south of Bonanza, is fully lined with both bulldozer line and road. Crews are continuing to mop up and secure fire lines.

The overnight infrared flight showed more accurate acreage for the fires. The updated acres for the fires are; Patton Meadow with 6,025 acres and 18% containment, and Willow Valley is 826 acres, with 35% containment.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office evacuation details can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/Lake-County-Oregon-104435824529906.

More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7798/