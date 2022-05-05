Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District plans 2,700 acres of prescribed burns near Sunriver and La Pine

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Firefighters on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District said Thursday they plan to implement 2,700 acres of prescribed fire within the wildland-urban interface adjacent to Sunriver and La Pine, starting as soon as next week.

Fire managers said they are implementing the understory burns to reduce hazardous fuels accumulation decreasing the risk of high-intensity wildfire in the area. Prescribed burning reintroduces and maintains fire within our fire-adapted ecosystem.

Ignitions could start as soon as next week and will intermittently occur over the next four to six weeks, as conditions exist for safe and effective operations, the announcement said.

The Sunriver area prescribed fire units include 700 acres adjacent to Cottonwood Road, between Highway 97 and Sunriver, 1,000 acres south of Anne’s Butte and west of the Three Rivers subdivision, and 1,300 acres east of Highway 97 and south of Lava River Cave. Each area will consist of three to four days of ignitions.

Near La Pine, firefighters plan to conduct 750 acres of prescribed fire east of Newberry Estates adjacent to County Road 21. Additionally, if favorable conditions occur this spring, fire managers will implement 150 acres of prescribed fire west of Bend.

Here's the rest of the Forest Service news release:

Prescribed fires can protect homes from tragic wildfires. Fire management officials work with Oregon Department of Forestry smoke specialists to plan prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are conducted when weather is most likely to move smoke up and away from our communities. Sometimes, weather patterns change, and some smoke will be present during prescribed burns.

What does this mean for you?

During prescribed burns, smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight.

All residents are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid smoke impacts

When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights

If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, ask your doctor about how to protect yourself from smoke

Go to centraloregonfire.org to learn more about smoke safety and prescribed fire in Central Oregon

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit the interactive website at centraloregonfire.org/ or visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow on Twitter @CentralORFire. Text “COFIRE to 888-777 to receive wildfire and prescribed fire text alerts.