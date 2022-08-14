Skip to Content
Wildfire prompts closure of Highway 26 about 5 miles north of Madras; motorists urged to use other routes

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A wildfire prompted closure of U.S. Highway 26 about five miles north of Madras Sunday evening, ODOT reported.

Initial, unconfirmed scanner reports a fire Saturday evening had reignited Sunday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of milepost 111 on Highway 26, near NW Columbia Drive.

Thick smoke was blowing across the highway, limiting visibility and prompting the closure. Traffic was being diverted and ODOT advised motorists to use an alternate route.

We have reached out to ODOT and Jefferson County officials and will have updates as we get them.

Track traffic updates on our ODOT TripCheck page.

