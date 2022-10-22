Storm brings snow, rain, colder temperatures, aiding Cedar Creek Fire containment efforts

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three to five inches of snow are possible on areas of the Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake this weekend, reducing fire activity "substantially," officials said Saturday.

Here's the Saturday morning update on the blaze.

Cedar Creek Fire

October 22nd, 2022

Daily Fire Update



Cedar Creek Fire Quick Facts

Size: 127,283 acres

Origin: 15 miles E of Oakridge, OR

The Eastern Area Silver Incident Management Team is here and will transition to take command of the fire at 6:00 PM today.

Weather: Saturday, a winter weather advisory is in effect, with a vigorous Pacific storm moving through the area, bringing with it moderate to heavy precipitation, lows in the low to mid 30s, and strong westerly winds with gusts between 30 – 35 mph. There will also be snow showers above 4500 feet, with the possibility of up to 8 inches of accumulation on the Willamette Pass. Sunday, rain and snow showers will continue into the morning hours, which should clear out a bit as the day progresses. Temps will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s, with relative humidity of 70 – 90 percent, and southwest winds between 10 – 20 mph.

Operations: With 55 percent containment, as weather conditions allow for safe operational activities, crews will continue working on patrol and mop up operations in multiple divisions. Firefighters will hold at lower elevations this morning, sending scouts to evaluate the impact of high winds, rain and snow on work areas before engaging. Air resources have relocated to Bend and will be utilized as weather allows. Precipitation and winds will drive smoke out of the valley, providing for increased visibility and a reprieve for the community.

On the northwest corner of the fire, patrol and finishing up of landings will take place. On the eastern edge, crews will patrol and continue repair on roads northeast of Waldo Lake. Excavator work will continue in the southeast. Crews will continue to patrol the west slop over. With much lower temperatures, higher relative humidity, and considerable precipitation expected over the next few days, fire activity is expected to decrease substantially, with the possibility of 3 – 5 inches of snow in the fire area. However, some smoldering will continue in the fire area.

Closures: There are new, reduced closures in effect on both the Deschutes National Forest and Willamette National Forest. These closures will remain in place until areas impacted by the fire are surveyed for safety risks and fire crews are able to mitigate these hazards. Please respect Forest closures for firefighter and public safety. Please visit Willamette National Forest and Deschutes National Forest for the most recent closure orders and maps. Pacific Crest Trail hikers should visit pcta.org for current information. There is a Temporary Flight Restriction over the Cedar Creek Fire area. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone - if you fly, we can’t.

Smoke: Air quality conditions due to smoke are expected to range from good to moderate within the forecast area. For current conditions, see Fire.airnow.gov, oakridgeair.org, and LRAPA - Today's Current Air Quality. Smoke Forecast Outlooks are available at https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook.

Evacuations: A map of the evacuation area is available at www.LaneCountyOR.gov/CedarCreek. Sign-up for emergency mobile alerts by going to oralert.gov. Please check with Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911 for updates and changes.

Online: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8307/| www.facebook.com/CedarCreekFire2022/www.tinyurl.com/cedarcreekfireyoutube

| Fire Information Line: 541-201-2335, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM |

Email: 2022.cedarcreek@firenet.gov