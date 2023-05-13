Skip to Content
Crews stop small brush fire at 4 acres in Metolius Basin north of Camp Sherman

CAMP SHERMAN, Ore. (KTVZ) – A small early-season brush fire broke out in the Metolius Basin north of Camp Sherman on Saturday afternoon, bringing out seven engine crews from several agencies to stop its spread.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. off Forest Service Road 12 near Abbot Butte and initially was sized up and tackled by the Sisters-Camp Sherman Rural Fire District. No structures were reported threatened.

U.S. Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry engine crews also were called out to assist, along with overhead personnel, officials said.

The fire was contained with a hose line along the road after about 2 hours, with mop-up under way.

There was no initial indication regarding the fire's cause.

