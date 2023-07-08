New wildfire SE of Mt. Hood burns over 60 acres; several campgrounds, forest roads closed

(Update: Sunday Forest Service information)

SANDY, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new wildfire that broke out southeast of Mt. Hood on Saturday afternoon has burned over 60 acres in a steep, heavily forested area, prompting the evacuation of several campgrounds and closure of three Forest Service roads, officials said Sunday.

The fire broke out on the Barlow Ranger District near Boulder Lake Trailhead.

Four engines, four Hotshot crews and two heavy helicopters were actively working on the fire Sunday, with additional resources en route.

The Boulder Lake, Little Boulder Lake, Bonney Meadow Badger Lake, Camp Windy and Post Camp campgrounds remained under a Level 3 – Go Now evacuation. Forest Roads 4880, 4881, and 4890 were also closed. An area closure is in the process of being implemented for public safety. Visitors were asked to avoid the area, as conditions can change quickly.

Smoke impacts are anticipated in the vicinity of the fire, with warm and dry conditions forecast to persist throughout the week. Visit oregonsmoke.blogspot.com or airnow.gov for air quality updates.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team will transition to managing the fire Monday morning. For more fire information, visit on Facebook at Mt. Hood National Forest- US Forest Service.