Fast-growing 200-acre wildfire north of Eugene prompts evacuations, call-up of 2 task forces

HARRISBURG, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fast-growing wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon north of Eugene covered about 200 acres by nightfall, threatening and prompting evacuations of dozens of homes in the area, officials said.

The Priceboro Fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Priceboro Drive, east of Harrisburg, about eight miles northeast of Eugene, and led to Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations of about 60 homes by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office and Oregon Department of Forestry reported. Nearby areas were at Level 2 (GET READY) evacuation alerts.

Firefighters from several agencies were on scene or en route, officials said. Seven firefighting aircraft under contract with ODF also were working on the fire amid hot, dry conditions.

The fire was visible from I-5, but the highway remained open.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilized two task forces to help battle the fire, which had not reached any homes at last report. The sheriff’s office said the cause of the fire was unknown.