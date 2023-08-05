3-week-old Flat Fire in SW Oregon tops 33,0000 acres, now 30% contained

AGNESS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More than 840 firefighters have brought the 3-week-old, 33,246-acre Flat Fire in southwest Oregon to 30% containment, making good progress on mop-up and aerial ignitions of unburned pockets of fuel, officials said Sunday.

Here's Sunday morning's update - find updates on the fire's Facebook and InciWeb pages:

Size: 33,246 acres

Start Date: July 15, 2023

Point of origin: 2 miles southeast of Agness, OR

Containment: 30%

Total personnel: 841

Resources: 41 engines l 16 crews l 2 bulldozers l 27 water tenders l 4 masticators l 9 helicopters

Highlights: Crews continue to make good progress on mop-up, assess areas for potential contingency lines, and perform aerial ignitions to remove unburned pockets of fuel within the fire perimeter. Weather patterns remain consistent; however, a slight warming and drying trend is anticipated throughout the week. Firefighters remain ready for any potential changes in fire activity.

Today’s Activities: Crews are securing and improving existing containment lines to keep the fire within the current footprint. Firefighters are conducting mop-up to secure lines and actively patrolling all divisions. Structure protection resources remain in place around Agness, actively surveying and conducting structure assessments. The alternate control lines on Forest System Roads (FSR) 1376 (to the south) and 1503, 3313, and 3680 (to the west) continue to be improved. Night-shift resources hold and patrol containment lines. Crews are ready to respond to any new fire starts in the area, if needed. Smoke created by helicopter aerial ignitions in the southwest corner of the fire near the headwaters of Lawson Creek and in the Game Lake area may be visible from surrounding areas.

With increased fire traffic, all motorists are asked to slow down, use headlights, and proceed cautiously, especially on Bear Camp Road.

Weather: Temperatures will be in the mid-80s to low-90s and humidity around 25-35%, with winds out of the northeast on ridges in the morning, transitioning to a northwest flow in the afternoon. The period of daily low humidity is increasing, resulting in drier fuels and increased fire behavior.

Smoke: Smoke may be visible from the surrounding areas. The Smoke Outlook is available at: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/b74901f7?

Closures: The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) has issued a closure order for the fire area including trails, roads and a portion of the Illinois River. Oak Flat Campground, Game Lake and Wild Horse Campgrounds and Snow Camp Lookout Recreation Rentals are all closed. The Chetco River Road (FSR 1376) and Chetco/Pistol River Road (FSR 1407) are closed. The closure allows for public access to the Big Rock swimming hole on the Illinois River.

Evacuations: Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation status in place for areas in the vicinity of the Flat Fire. Link to more information: https://tinyurl.com/currycountyem

Restrictions: Fire danger is currently extreme; the RRSNF is implementing Level 2 Public Use Restrictions. More information here: https://tinyurl.com/ueuznr6e

Please follow all fire restrictions to prevent wildfires. Know before you go. Check on whether there are any campfire restrictions at your recreation destination.