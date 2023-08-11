SW Prineville brush fire stopped at an acre, traced to burn barrel too close to combusibles

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County firefighters, assisted by state and federal agencies, stopped a small brush fire in southwest Prineville Friday afternoon that threatened several buildings, including homes, and was traced to a burn barrel too close to combustibles.

Crook County Fire & Rescue responded at 12:13 p.m. to the reported brush fire off SW Rimrock Road, Division Chief and Fire Marshal Russ Deboodt said.

Crews found the fire was burning on several properties, threatening at least four buildings, including two homes. The sheriff's office said residents in the immediate area were put on Level 2 (Be Set to leave) pre-evacuation notice while the fire was active.

With the help of BLM, US Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry crews, the fire was contained to about an acre in size and did not damage any structures, Deboodt said.

Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Kassidy Kern said six engine crews were sent, along with a law enforcement officer.

Mutual-aid assistance also was provided by Prineville Police, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Redmond Fire, who sent an ambulance to cover the district during firefighting efforts.