Skip to Content
Fire Alert

SW Prineville brush fire stopped at an acre, traced to burn barrel too close to combusibles

Brush fire stopped at an acre in SW Prineville was traced to burn barrel too close to combustibles, officials say
Crook County Fire & Rescue
Brush fire stopped at an acre in SW Prineville was traced to burn barrel too close to combustibles, officials say
By
Published 4:49 PM

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County firefighters, assisted by state and federal agencies, stopped a small brush fire in southwest Prineville Friday afternoon that threatened several buildings, including homes, and was traced to a burn barrel too close to combustibles.

Crook County Fire & Rescue responded at 12:13 p.m. to the reported brush fire off SW Rimrock Road, Division Chief and Fire Marshal Russ Deboodt said.

Crews found the fire was burning on several properties, threatening at least four buildings, including two homes. The sheriff's office said residents in the immediate area were put on Level 2 (Be Set to leave) pre-evacuation notice while the fire was active.

With the help of BLM, US Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry crews, the fire was contained to about an acre in size and did not damage any structures, Deboodt said.

Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Kassidy Kern said six engine crews were sent, along with a law enforcement officer.

Mutual-aid assistance also was provided by Prineville Police, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Redmond Fire, who sent an ambulance to cover the district during firefighting efforts.

Article Topic Follows: Fire Alert

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content