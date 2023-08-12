Firefighters stop fast-moving brush fire that threatened homes, burned shed and fences in NE Bend

Homeowners help with garden hoses; fire began in vacant field; cause under investigation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend Fire & Rescue crews quickly responded and stopped a fast-moving brushfire that damaged a shed and fences and threatened several homes along Dean Swift Road in northeast Bend late Saturday afternoon, helped by homeowners with garden hoses, officials said.

Several Bend Fire units responded to the blaze, reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 62000 block of Dean Swift Road by a homeowner near a vacant field, as flames quickly spread to privacy fences along a row of homes, Fire Inspector and Investigator Jason Kamperman said.

The fire appeared to have started in a vacant field of extremely dry and tall grasses and weeds. It was spread by light winds, igniting fencing and damaging a small shed, Kamperman said.

Damages are expected at $8,000 to $10,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation; Kamperman said they will be released after more details are gathered.

"Bend Fire & Rescue would like to remind everyone of the extremely hot and dry conditions," Kamperman said in a news release. "Overgrown dry vegetation, is extremely flammable and can ignite and spread fire quickly. Sparks, flame-producing devices, as well as mechanically operated equipment, etc. can ignite dry vegetation during these hot and dry conditions.

"It is best to proactively remove unwanted vegetation, that may become a fire risk, during winter or springtime, when moisture content is higher and fire risk is lower," he added. "Extreme caution should be followed around excessive dead vegetation during these hot and dry periods."