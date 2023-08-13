Skip to Content
Fire Alert

Crash of remote-controlled plane sparks 3-acre brush fire in NE Redmond

Redmond fire remote controlled plane 813-2
Redmond Fire & Rescue
Remains of crashed remote-controlled plane that apparently sparked NE Redmond brush fire Sunday
Redmond fire remote controlled plane 813-1
Redmond Fire & Rescue
Redmond firefighters stopped blaze sparked by remote-controlled plane at about 3 acres on Sunday afternoon
Published 8:41 PM

REDMOND, Ore (KTVZ) – A brush fire that blackened three acres in northeast Redmond Sunday afternoon had a most unusual cause, as it turns out: a remote-controlled airplane that crashed and ignited nearby grass, officials said.

The fire was reported around 12:20 p.m. off NE Maple Avenue and Negus Way, north of the Negus waste transfer station, Redmond Fire & Rescue officials said.

The fire was extinguished, and crews were soon mopping up hot spots.

Redmond Fire & Rescue was assisted by BLM and Bend Fire & Rescue crews.

