Crash of remote-controlled plane sparks 3-acre brush fire in NE Redmond

REDMOND, Ore (KTVZ) – A brush fire that blackened three acres in northeast Redmond Sunday afternoon had a most unusual cause, as it turns out: a remote-controlled airplane that crashed and ignited nearby grass, officials said.

The fire was reported around 12:20 p.m. off NE Maple Avenue and Negus Way, north of the Negus waste transfer station, Redmond Fire & Rescue officials said.

The fire was extinguished, and crews were soon mopping up hot spots.

Redmond Fire & Rescue was assisted by BLM and Bend Fire & Rescue crews.