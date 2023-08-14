Jefferson County crews stop NW Madras brush fire that threatened homes; cause traced to blown fuse on power pole

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A small brush fire that threatened two structures in northwest Madras Monday afternoon was stopped by firefighters and apparently was started by a blown fuse on a power pole, officials said.

Jefferson County Fire and EMS responded around 3:25 p.m. to the reported fire near NW Poplar Street, on the hill behind Sonic, Deputy Fire Chief Kasey Skaar said.

Crews established anchor points and aggressively stopped the fire, holding it to about an acre, with no injuries or damage to structures reported, Skar said.

Pacific Power was on scene a short time later, and crews were on scene mopping up.

Jefferson County firefighters were assisted by two bystanders as well as the Madras Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the BLM.