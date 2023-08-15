Forest Service says 12-acre Fuzztail Fire south of Bend was human-caused, likely equipment or a smoker

(Update: Adding video, comments by firefighters, Forest Service; both fires contained, other lightning-sparked blazes stopped)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Control lines held and there was no growth overnight on the 12-acre Fuzztail Fire that broke out five miles south of Bend Tuesday afternoon, while other crews built a line around the 4.4-acre Johnson Saddle Fire, reported later in the day seven miles northeast of Prineville.

The cause of both Tuesday fires remain under investigation.

"The Fuzztail Fire that we had yesterday, approximately five and a half, six miles from then southeast of Bend was a human-caused start. Preliminary investigation is showing that it was something along a roadside, perhaps related to equipment or somebody smoking," Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Kassidy Kern said Wednesday.

Firefighters on the Fuzztail Fire were working to mop up and secure control lines Wednesday. Crews’ focus on both fires was to identify and extinguish heat sources within their perimeters, crucial work on fires large and small to prevent them from rekindling.

Robert Newey, division fire management for the Bend/Fort Ranger District, said, "The primary issue is snags. Then also dealing with any mop-up, really containing that fire and then continuing with that mop-up. And then until we get the fire into, first off, containment, and then into a control mode."

Meanwhile, the Johnson Saddle Fire broke out Tuesday on state Department of Forestry-protected land, burning slowly through juniper trees and sagebrush. Engine crews and bulldozers were called out.

Officials said Wednesday evening that the Fuzztail Fire, mapped at 12.2 acres, was 100% contained, as was the 4.4-acre Johnson Saddle Fire.

They also said firefighters responded to three lightning-sparked fires across the region Wednesday "and are prepare to respond to others if more are detected."

The Fuzztail Fire initially had two 20-person hand crews, four engine crews, a water tender, two bulldozers, two large air tankers and two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes) working to control it.

The Swamp Wells Trail was closed from Forest Road 18 to Swamp Wells Horse Camp, and Fuzztail Butte Trail also was closed, officials said. Track updates on the Central Oregon Fire Twitter (X) page.

Firefighters and bulldozer crews were building lines around the fire as tankers dropped retardant.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon that the fire brought “heavy law enforcement presence near China Hat Road. Please avoid the area.”

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., officials said thunderstorms were moving over the fire area, and “scattered rain showers have moderated fire activity somewhat.”

About two hours later, officials reported that "crews are making great progress" and said the fire's latest size estimate was 12 acres.

A bulldozer line was built around the fire's perimeter by 8 p.m. and crews were working to secure containment and mop up. The campground and trail closures remain in effect, they said.

Human-caused fires have been the leading trouble for wildland firefighters.

Kern said, "We have been experiencing -- I don't want to say an epidemic, but it's certainly a massive problem here in Central Oregon. We've had 117 human-caused starts this year, vs. 30 lightning-caused starts. Forty-nine of those (human-caused fires) were on the Deschutes National Forest."