Oregon DEQ issues new air quality advisory for Deschutes, Crook counties for Lookout, Bedrock fire smoke

Says Jefferson, other counties also may be getting smoke from those fires, others in N. California, Canada

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Friday morning for Jackson, southern Josephine, eastern Lane, northern Lake, Klamath, Deschutes and Crook counties. The advisory remains in effect through noon Sunday.

Intermittent smoke from the Lookout and Bedrock fires, along with smoke from northern California and Canada, could also bring periods of poor air quality and haze to the Portland Metro area and the counties of Wallowa, Union, Baker, Grant, Umatilla, Wasco and Jefferson late Saturday afternoon into Sunday, with the poorest air quality on Saturday evening. Harney and Malheur will have intermittent smoke through Saturday afternoon.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.

Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses, if temperatures allow.

If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.

