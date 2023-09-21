Fall’s cool arrival brings resumption of prescribed burning by BLM’s Prineville District; 3,565 acres in coming months

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As fall weather brings shorter days and cooler temperatures, the BLM is preparing for fall and winter prescribed burning. Fuels specialists may begin ignitions as early as next Monday, if conditions are favorable.

The Prineville District hopes to accomplish up to 3,565 acres of pile and broadcast burning. Ignitions are expected to continue over the next few months, as weather conditions allow. Prescribed burn projects are planned in the following areas:

Clarno/Mitchell Agriculture Fields Project: 240 acres of broadcast burning west of Clarno and near the Priest Hole Recreation Site area

240 acres of broadcast burning west of Clarno and near the Priest Hole Recreation Site area High Desert Shrub Steppe Project: 1,919 acres of juniper slash piles near the Brothers, Hampton, and Paulina areas

1,919 acres of juniper slash piles near the Brothers, Hampton, and Paulina areas Outback Project : 376 acres of machine piles south of La Pine

: 376 acres of machine piles south of La Pine Steelhead Falls Project: 627 acres of hand piles in the Crooked River Ranch area

627 acres of hand piles in the Crooked River Ranch area Cline Butte Project: 403 acres of hand piles west of Tumalo and north of Highway 20

Prescribed burning reduces hazardous fuels which can burn during wildfires. Broadcast burning reintroduces and maintains fire within fire-dependent ecosystems. Juniper removal in the High Desert Shrub Steppe Project also has the added benefit of improving Greater Sage-grouse habitat.

The piles are concentrations of leftover materials from previous thinning projects. Where possible, material was first offered for firewood, commercial sale, or biomass use. Some material was also scattered to rehabilitate sites and close user-created routes.

Each project can take several days or several weeks to complete, depending on the size. Crews will move between each project area based on site-specific weather. Main roads within the project areas will be signed to inform residents and the public of planned prescribed fire activity. No road closures or delays are expected.

All prescribed burning is highly dependent on favorable temperature, moisture, and wind conditions. Each of these prescribed burns will only be implemented if the conditions are right to meet the objectives of the burn. All prescribed burn areas will be patrolled during and following ignitions.

Prescribed burns are completed in cooperation with the Oregon Department of Forestry smoke management plan. Piles may smolder, burn, and produce smoke for several days after ignition. Efforts will be made to minimize smoke impacts to nearby communities.

What does this mean for you?

During prescribed burns, smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight.

All residents are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid smoke impacts

When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights

If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, ask your doctor about how to protect yourself from smoke

Go to centraloregonfire.org to learn more about smoke safety and prescribed burning in Central Oregon

For more information on prescribed burning in Central Oregon, visit centraloregonfire.org/ and for information specific to the Prineville District BLM, call (541) 416-6700. Follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire. Text “COFIRE to 888-777 to receive wildfire and prescribed fire text alerts.

