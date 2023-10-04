Rain allows focus on line repairs, restoration and erosion control on Lookout, other Willamette NF wildfires

WALTERVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More heavy rain fell Tuesday on or near the fires in the Willamette National Forest, allowing fire managers and crews to focus on efforts to repair the scarred landscape and conduct erosion control efforts so fall rains and snow don't cause more problems.

Here's Wednesday's fire update:

Lookout, Bedrock, Petes Lake, Horse Creek and Pothole Fires

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 - Morning Update – 9:00 a.m.

Lookout Fire - Size: 25,751 acres | Start Date: August 5 | Cause: Lightning | Containment: 60%

Bedrock Fire - Size: 31,590 acres | Start Date: July 22 l Cause: Under Investigation l Containment: 100%

Petes Lake Fire - Size: 3,254 acres | Start Date: August 25 | Cause: Lightning | Completion: 80%

Horse Creek Fire - Size: 763 acres | Start Date: August 24 | Cause: Lightning | Containment: 100%

Pothole Fire - Size: 109 acres | Start Date: August 25 | Cause: Lightning | Containment: 100%

Total Assigned Personnel: 335 | 8 engines | 5 crews | 2 dozers | 3 water tenders | 1 masticator | 2 helicopters

(Walterville, Ore.) – Yesterday, nearly 0.75 inches of rain fell near the Lookout Fire. Where weather conditions allowed, work was ongoing. Crews continue to retrieve fire suppression equipment from the field to be cleaned, repaired and prepared for future use. Suppression repair efforts also continue on the Lookout, Bedrock and Horse Creek incidents. More often than not, this integral work is left incomplete due to time constraints and unfavorable weather. It is paramount that on-the-ground conditions align with the crews and management teams’ safety and time parameters.

Suppression repair is the mitigation of adverse effects on the forest resulting from direct fire suppression activities. Resource advisors, USDA Forest Service representatives and the incident management team work together to assess the fire-impacted area to develop site-specific repair recommendations.

The main scope of this work on the Lookout Fire is surface water erosion control, natural resource protection and, in partnership with a Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team, restoration of the burned landscape.

For example, fire control line construction, utilizing hand crews or heavy equipment, creates lasting impacts on the affected areas, resulting in sites vulnerable to erosion. Erosion can lead to sediment accumulation in nearby streams or bodies of water, adversely affecting fish habitat and the broader environment. Much repair work is time-sensitive and if left incomplete, could result in catastrophic damage to the landscape and danger to the public.

Surface water erosion control incorporates the reshaping of hillsides and the addition of water bars where fire lines were constructed to avoid water channeling and allow for proper drainage. Ditches are cleaned and culverts are repaired or replaced to restore functionality. Woody debris created by fire suppression efforts is chipped to increase soil stability, reduce sediment delivery to drainages, minimize the introduction of noxious weeds and reduce fuel loads. Constructed fire control lines are naturalized to return them to pre-fire conditions. This work ensures the protection of natural and cultural resources.

Burned Area Emergency Rehabilitation (BAER): Soil scientists from the Lookout BAER Team have finalized the soil burn severity map and are working on final reports. Tomorrow is the expected day for releasing all maps associated with the Lookout, Horse Creek and Pothole BAER team. An assessment will accompany the maps that offers recommendations to the Willamette National Forest for potential emergency mitigations in areas of concern to protect human health and safety near developed recreation areas and critical infrastructure.

Weather: Warming and drying will continue into the weekend. Unseasonably high temperatures and low relative humidity are predicted. Winds will be light.

Forest Closures: Established closures on the Willamette National Forest remain in place around fire-impacted areas, including the Lookout and Bedrock Fires. The public is urged to “Know Before You Go” by visiting the Willamette National Forest official webpage. For specific hunting-related questions, contact Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at (503) 947-6000.

Safety: Some fire-impacted areas remain closed as critical suppression repair work continues. The public is asked to exercise caution along roadways around the fire. Drivers should be extra vigilant along Forest Road 15 between Highway 126 and Highway 20, where crews and heavy equipment are traveling and engaging in suppression repair work.