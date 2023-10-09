Fall rain, cooldown bring an end to fire season across Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Thanks to cooler temperatures and significant rainfall, fire season ended Monday for the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District. This termination of fire season applies to all state-protected lands in the district.

Though fire season is over for the district, Oregonians should still check local fire districts to obtain any necessary permits before debris burning. Wasco County’s burn ban is in effect until October 16.

“We saw a lot of successes this season. thanks to the hard work of our firefighters, the strong relationships with our partners, early detection efforts and quick initial attack,” said Rob Pentzer, Central Oregon District forester.

“And thank you to the Oregonians who took that extra minute of thought to prevent wildfires. It may seem small, but it helped to stave off firefighter fatigue -- and potentially stop the next large wildfire.”

The Central Oregon District was in fire season for 122 days. The season started for the district on June 9 this year.

For more information on the Central Oregon District, visit https://odfcentraloregon.com/.