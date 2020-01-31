Microwave fire spreads in kitchen of NW Bend home

Fire

Firefighters use extinguishers to stop blaze

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 20-year-old microwave caught fire while in operation at a northwest Bend home Thursday evening, spreading to kitchen cabinets before firefighters stopped it, officials said.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews responded to the reported appliance fire around 7 p.m. at a home in the 20200 block of Mariner Drive, Captain Will Akins reported.

The residents reported hearing unusual sounds coming from the microwave as it was warming food. They investigated the sound and found it was on fire, Akins said.

Firefighters used extinguishers to knock down the fire, which caused smoke damage on the first floor of the home.

Losses were estimated at $3,000 to the structure and $500 worth of contents. The cause was determined to be a failure of the older microwave.

Akins said Bend Fire wants to remind people to evacuate when a fire is discovered, call 911 and don't re-enter the structure once you have left.