Flue fire damages SE Prineville home

Fire

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Prineville resident awakened by smoke alarms early Thursday called 911, and firefighters soon quickly stopped a roof fire apparently related to the wood stove's flue, officials said.

Crook County Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 1:20 a.m. to the reported structure fire at a home on Southeast Fourth Street, Division Chief-Fire Marshal Russell Deboodt said.

Crews found flames and smoke coming from the home's roofline and were able to quickly knock down the flames. Damage was limited to the area around the flue, Deboodt said.

He said the single resident was awakened by the smoke alarms and was able to safely get out and call 911.

Deboodt said the fire damaged the home's electrical system and is not currently habitable until repairs are made. An American Red Cross disaster relief crew was called to help the occupant, the official said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Deboodt said is likely related to the wood stove or an ember from the flue that landed on the roof's cedar shingles.

The eight firefighters on the scene were assisted by Prineville police and Crook County sheriff's deputies.