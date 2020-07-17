Tree falls, snaps power line, sparks brush fire near Sisters

Fire

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A tree fell across power lines, and a downed line sparked a quarter-acre brush fire east of Sisters on Friday morning, officials said.

Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District crews who responded around 8:30 a.m. to the reported fire on Riata Court found a power line arcing on the ground, Fire Chief Roger Johnson said.

The fire burned about a quarter-acre of brush and logs. It was quickly contained, Johnson said, but getting it fully out took several hours, due to the quantity of logs and large debris on the property.

Crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service and Central Electric Cooperative also responded to the fire. A small power outage occurred due to the downed line.

“We were fortunate that the fire occurred in the morning and the winds were calm,” Johnson said, noting the area of the fire is a mix of trees, brush and homes.