Semi-truck fire closes Hwy. 20 east of Sisters

Fire

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A reported semi-truck fire closed U.S. Highway 20 east of Sisters Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. near milepost 4, about four miles north of the intersection with Cloverdale Road, ODOT's Trip Check reported. Motorists were urged to take alternate routes.

There were no initial reports of injuries.

Unconfirmed scanner reports indicated the truck's refrigerated trailer was empty, the tires had melted and that it could take an hour or so for the truck to cool down enough to be towed from the scene.

NewsChannel 21 has a crew on the way to learn more.