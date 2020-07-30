Birds’ nest atop outdoor light ignites $35,000 duplex fire west of Redmond

Fire

(Update: Adding video, more details from fire officials)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A birds’ nest atop an outdoor light apparently ignited a fire early Thursday morning that caused $35,000 damage to a duplex in the Eagle Crest area west of Redmond, fire officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue units were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the two-story duplex in the 7000 block of Southwest Robin Court, Captain Ken Brown said.

Fire officials said the family living in the duplex had set up a telescope on their deck to look at the moon Wednesday night.

After they were done, they left the outside light on -- but a bird's nest was on top of it, and that may have caused the exterior wall to catch fire. They also noted it was the only non-LED light in the duplex.

The residents had evacuated on their own before firefighters arrived, Brown said, adding that the adjacent duplex was vacant at the time.

When crews arrived, the fire had just breached the rear balcony and was igniting the contents of the upstairs bedroom, Brown said.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire from the exterior of the duplex, and both were confirmed to be unoccupied when more crews arrived.

Crews then began overhauling of the involved duplex by pulling ceiling and opening the walls that were involved. Brown said no extension was found into the attic space, and the fire was confined to the upstairs rear balcony and bedroom,

No injuries were reported.

The preliminary cause was ruled to be the birds’ nest igniting from the heat of the exterior light fixture, Brown said, but the investigation was continuing. Losses to the building and contents were estimated at $35,000.

Brown said Redmond Fire & Rescue wants to remind homeowners to check their outdoor light fixtures for birds' nests and other debris that could ignite when exposed to heat from the lights.