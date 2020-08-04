Wildfire south of Hood River reaches 15% containment

Fire

THE DALLES, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mapping has raised the size of the Fir Mountain Fire south of Hood River to more than 300 acres, while crews from the air and ground have brought it to 15% containment, Oregon Department of Forestry officials said Tuesday.

Late Monday night, an infrared camera was flown over the fire. This flight provided valuable information to firefighters as to the location of spot fires and the intensity of heat in the fire perimeter.

Firefighters on the line can use this information to focus efforts and secure areas which pose the greatest risk for spotting outside the existing fire line.

The perimeter was mapped using this information and the acreage has been updated to 313 acres. This includes areas of unburned fuels within the perimeter, between spot fires. Containment for the fire is 15%.

On Tuesday, firefighters continued to use direct and indirect tactics to construct fire line on the perimeter of the main body of the fire and the spot fires. Aircraft were used to cool the east side of the fire to allow firefighters to build fireline in these areas.

The heavy fuel load within the fire perimeter and the unburned fuel between spot fires creates a significant workload because of the intense heat in the large fuels, increased fire line needed along the perimeter of each “spot,” and difficulty in constructing fireline to mineral soil in areas with vegetation.

Crews are working to continue construction of hose lays from the western part of the fire to distribute water for mop-up and to use for cooling the fire edge as needed.

There are approximately 200 firefighters assigned to the fire. Resources include dozers, skidgens, excavators, tenders, feller bunchers, wildland fire engines, Type 1 and Type 2 hand crews, helicopters, and air tankers. Resources assigned to the night shift focused on mop-up work, opening roads for better access to the east side of the fire and containing any additional spotting.

For public safety, road closures are in place for Godberson Road and Fir Mountain Road due to fire suppression activity. Evacuation information for the eastern flank of the fire is available at https://www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff.

ODF’s Central Oregon District continues to serve landowners and the public as an essential service for Oregonians. Please call or email to talk with our staff or schedule an appointment. For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, please visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com.