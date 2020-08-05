Fire destroys rope-swing play structure at Harmon Park

Fire

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a small rope-swing play structure at Harmon Park late Tuesday night.

Bend Fire & Rescue responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a report of an outside fire at Harmon Park, also known by many as “Boat Park,” at 1100 NW Harmon Boulevard, Battalion Chief Trish Connolly said.

Crews arrived and found a fully involved play structure and surrounding wood chips on fire, Connolly said.

The fire did not spread to any other structures in the park, including the well-known large "boat" that's made for kids to play on.

Bend police and fire officials continue to investigate what caused the fire, Connolly said.

Bend Park & Recreation District spokeswoman Julie Brown said staff were cleaning up the area Wednesday morning. She said they don't have a damage estimate as of yet.