Fire destroys rope-swing play structure at Harmon Park
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a small rope-swing play structure at Harmon Park late Tuesday night.
Bend Fire & Rescue responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a report of an outside fire at Harmon Park, also known by many as “Boat Park,” at 1100 NW Harmon Boulevard, Battalion Chief Trish Connolly said.
Crews arrived and found a fully involved play structure and surrounding wood chips on fire, Connolly said.
The fire did not spread to any other structures in the park, including the well-known large "boat" that's made for kids to play on.
Bend police and fire officials continue to investigate what caused the fire, Connolly said.
Bend Park & Recreation District spokeswoman Julie Brown said staff were cleaning up the area Wednesday morning. She said they don't have a damage estimate as of yet.
Comments
2 Comments
Probably caused by the same tools spraying BLM graffiti on the columbia bridge and electrical junction near del taco.
More likely an #EnviousEastsider. I mean, as long as we are throwing unfounded accusations around…