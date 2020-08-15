Hay truck catches fire, shuts Highway 97 north of Terrebonne

Fire

(Update: Wildfire stopped at 6 1/2 acres east of Hampton)

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A hay truck caught fire and closed U.S. Highway 97 north of Terrebonne Saturday afternoon, backing up traffic for miles, initial reports indicated.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. along the southbound lanes of the highway, quickly putting up a smoke column visible on ODOT's TripCheck cameras to the north, at the Ogden Wayside.

ODOT spokesman Peter Murphy said lanes were closed in both directions near milepost 114, and with no detour in place, motorists were advised to use an alternate route. One lane of traffic reportedly was reopening shortly before 3 p.m.

Follow traffic updates at our TripCheck page. We'll have more details as they become available.

It was one of several vehicle and brush fires that firefighters tackled Saturday as temperatures soared to or above 100 degrees around the region.

The largest new area wildfire by late afternoon was Incident 642 east of Hampton, which crews held at 6 1/2 acres, BLM spokeswoman Lisa Clark said.

Several engines, with air support, stopped the fire, but Clark warned that the high temperatures and very dry fuel were a challenge during mop-up efforts.

The fire was human-caused, she said, but the specific cause was under investigation.

A heat advisory, read flag warning and other National Weather Service advisories are due to begin Sunday, along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.