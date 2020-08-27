Wildfire on Mt. Hood National Forest prompts Level 3 evacuation orders

Fire

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A growing, 10-day-old wildfire on the Mt. Hood National Forest prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for nearby residents Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The lightning-sparked, 2,775-acre White River Fire, 13 miles southeast of Government Camp in Wasco County, has more than 500 firefighters battling it, and as of Thursday was just 10 percent contained.

The Level 3 order to evacuate covered the area east from Bear Springs Ranger Station along state Highway 216 through Pine Grove to the intersection of Endersby Road and 216. It also included all of Endersby, Linns Mill and Kelly Springs Road.

The American Red Cross opened a temporary evacuation point at Maupin High School.

Earlier this week, a firefighting helicopter pilot, Thomas Duffy, 40, of Bozeman, Montana, was killed in a crash while conducting water bucket drops on the blaze.